Mrs. Doris Ann Cox Hill passed away in San Antonio, surrounded by family members on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



She was born Sept. 21, 1937, in her grandmother's house in Elizabethtown, to parents Ruth (Stovall) Cox and Courtland William Cox. Her father "Court" was a respected farmer and livestock producer.



One of three children, Doris had plans to become an RN after graduation from Elizabethtown High School. These plans were deferred, she worked as a physician's receptionist and as the accountant for the Red Cross Chapter at Fort Knox. It was there she met 2nd Lt. William V. Hill, her future husband in 1959, who was attending the U.S. Army Armor School. They were married two years later on Nov. 11, 1961, at Montieth Barracks, Nuremberg, Germany. Doris and 1st Lt. Hill were married in the Army Chapel and rode on the back deck of an M-60 main battle tank to their wedding reception at the Montieth Officers Club.



Doris had three children who grew up and thrived throughout 21 family moves and attending multiple Department of Defense and public schools. All three attended colleges of their choice on full scholarships and began their post high school educations with bachelor's degrees. This was due in large part to Doris' nurturing and supportive parenting. During the Army career of her husband, Doris was the consummate Army wife who volunteered at each duty station, knew how to throw a party at a moment's notice and managed the household and financial affairs.



William's Army career resulted in two unaccompanied deployments to Vietnam between 1966 and 1973, an 11-month separation while he was a deputy director during the development of the M-1 Abrams main battle tank. Later, after her two sons were commissioned in the U.S. Army, they were deployed four times to the Middle East from 1990 to 2011. Throughout the tense combat deployments of her husband and sons, Doris was the family rock whose role was to maintain proper perspective and family stability.



Throughout her life, Doris was vibrant and active. She was an accomplished bridge player who enjoyed both regular and contract bridge. Her volunteer career included Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout troop leader and the San Antonio Assistance League, where she was president for a term. She was a member of DAR and her distant relative, James Vaughn, rescued a young George Washington during an Indian attack on his survey party. She was also a member of the San Antonio Military-Civilian Club. For her support of Armor soldiers and units, she was awarded the Order of St. Joan (Silver level). In addition, there were other volunteer projects to numerous to mention.



Doris Ann Hill was a beautiful woman, a caring human being, a superb mother and parent, a loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.



She is survived by her husband retired Col. Bill Hill; two sons, retired Col. Bill Hill III (Kathleen), retired Col. David Hill (Gretchen); a daughter, Stephanie Trede; grandchildren, Capt. Will Hill IV (Marissa), Zachary Trede (Melissa), Court Hill (Jessica), Mary Anna Rutledge (Brandon), Marshall William Trede (Amanda), Samantha Hill, 1st Lt. Caroline Hill, Tyler Hill and Alexis Hill; great-grandchildren Annabelle Rose Trede and Savannah Mae Hill; a brother, Tom Cox (Danna); a sister, Joy Angle (Bob); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Honorary pall bearers are Will Hill IV, Court Hill, Zachary Trede, Marshall Trede, Tyler Hill and Brandon Rutledge.



The funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas. Interment follows in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course.



