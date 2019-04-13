Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ann Wheeler. View Sign

Mrs. Doris Ann Wheeler, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a Kentucky Colonel and served in many volunteer roles including the WHAS Crusade for Children and United Way within the communities of Elizabethtown, Radcliff and Fort Knox.



Her main job profession was as the cashier manager at the Fort Knox PX and she retired after 32 years. She was well-respected by her co-workers and military personnel for her work diligence, consistency and loving support.



Survivors include two daughters, Dolvinia Wright of Radcliff and Sonya Wade (Lawrence) of Radcliff; four sons, Curtis Wright of Elizabethtown, Tim Brashear (Gwendolyn) of Radcliff, Farley Brashear of Elizabethtown and Ron Brashear (Audrey) of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Evelyn June Sturkey Hoyle (Herman) of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jones Roderick officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



120 Haycraft Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

270-765-6674 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019

