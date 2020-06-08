Doris Irene Averett
Doris Irene Averett, 87, of Radcliff, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Averett worked at the Patton Museum at Fort Knox.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Albert Williams and Marlin G. Averett; and a son, Thomas Williams.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Williams; Brenda's daughter, Chelsea (Brian) Johnston and her family, Ethan Killion, Kayden, Hailee and Raelyn Johnston; a son Wayne (Barbara) Williams, their children, Stephanie Williams, Linda (Stefan Maucher) Williams and their daughter, Sophie Maucher, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Williams and their children, Victoria and Jeffrey Williams; an adopted granddaughter, Jessica Kaminski and her son, Josh Kaminski; three stepchildren, Michael Averett and his son John Michael, Gene and Karen; and a nephew, Carl.

A private burial will be held in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.

