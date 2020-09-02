Doris J. Pullen, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



She was born in Elizabethtown to William Allen and Rosie Humphrey. She was a longtime member of Central Avenue Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Doris was a bookkeeper at the Big T Truck Stop in Elizabethtown. She loved to sing.



She was preceded in death by her father, William Hicks Allen; her mother, Rosie Pearl Humphrey Isaacs; three sisters, Joyce Watts, Lorene Overby and Lois Doss; and a niece, Anita Hall Crain.



Survivors include two nephews, James H. Doss of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chuck Watts of Louisville; a niece, Paula Phillips of Elizabethtown; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Leesville Cemetery in Upton.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.



