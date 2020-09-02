1/
Doris J. Pullen
Doris J. Pullen, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Elizabethtown to William Allen and Rosie Humphrey. She was a longtime member of Central Avenue Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Doris was a bookkeeper at the Big T Truck Stop in Elizabethtown. She loved to sing.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Hicks Allen; her mother, Rosie Pearl Humphrey Isaacs; three sisters, Joyce Watts, Lorene Overby and Lois Doss; and a niece, Anita Hall Crain.

Survivors include two nephews, James H. Doss of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chuck Watts of Louisville; a niece, Paula Phillips of Elizabethtown; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Leroy Routt officiating. Burial follows in Leesville Cemetery in Upton.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
