Doris Jean "Sissy" Houston Dunn, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Louisville, retired from GE and was an avid dog lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Raley Houston; and a sister, Betty Jo Young.
Survivors include her son, Joseph D. Moran Jr. of Owensboro; a daughter, Marty (Butch) Adams of Rineyville; two brothers, Robert Houston Jr. of LaGrange and Charles (Denise) Houston of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Joshua Daniel (Ashley) Moran, Caitlin Marie (Chad) Jury and Tyler Scott Adams; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Colton and Weston Moran.
There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Back Home Catering and Room 62 Event Center in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2020