Doris Jean "Sissy" (Houston) Dunn

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Back Home Catering and Room 62 Event Center
Elizabethtown, KY
Obituary
Doris Jean "Sissy" Houston Dunn, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Louisville, retired from GE and was an avid dog lover.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Raley Houston; and a sister, Betty Jo Young.

Survivors include her son, Joseph D. Moran Jr. of Owensboro; a daughter, Marty (Butch) Adams of Rineyville; two brothers, Robert Houston Jr. of LaGrange and Charles (Denise) Houston of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Joshua Daniel (Ashley) Moran, Caitlin Marie (Chad) Jury and Tyler Scott Adams; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Colton and Weston Moran.

There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Back Home Catering and Room 62 Event Center in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2020
