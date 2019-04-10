Doris Jean Marcum, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Radcliff.
|
She was a bookkeeper for the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Jack" Enlow Marcum; and her parents, Walter Y. and Glennie Carter Nicholas.
Survivors include a son, Mike Marcum (Rayana); a daughter, Leselie Ewing (Roger); three grandchildren, Blake Slack, Ashley Carter and Nikki Sanders; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Presley Carter.
Cremation was chosen.
