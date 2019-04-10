Doris Jean Marcum

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Marcum.

Doris Jean Marcum, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Radcliff.

She was a bookkeeper for the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Jack" Enlow Marcum; and her parents, Walter Y. and Glennie Carter Nicholas.

Survivors include a son, Mike Marcum (Rayana); a daughter, Leselie Ewing (Roger); three grandchildren, Blake Slack, Ashley Carter and Nikki Sanders; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Presley Carter.

Cremation was chosen.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit us at www.dixonatwood.com.

Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.