Doris Stephens, 92, of Glendale, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.
She was a member of Glendale United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Stephens; her parents, James E. and Jennie Barnes Lane; two brothers, Floyd and Doll Lane; a sister, Mary Lewis; a grandson, William Hatfield; a great-grandson, Tyler Stephens; and a great-granddaughter, Tierra Stephens.
Survivors include her four children, Leon Stephens (Paulette), Lou Hatfield (Bill), Jennie Beavers (Ronnie) and Tom Stephens (Carol); 10 grandchildren, Terry Stephens (Michelle), Lori Beger (Andy), Julie Adamiak, Tara Graziano (Wade), Bryan Hatfield (Wesley), Jennifer Mitchell, April Boone, Brittany Beavers, Jamie Arrowsmith (Joseph) and Andy Stephens (Rebecca); 24 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Glendale Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.