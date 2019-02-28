Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Terry Hilton. View Sign

Doris Terry Hilton, 87, of Cecilia, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a member of Summit Church of Christ and a member of White Mills Homemakers Club. She was employed by the Hardin County Schools Board of Education for 29 years as a cafeteria manager at Lynnvale Elementary School.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Hilton; a sister, Bettye Davis; a brother, Rex Terry; and her parents, Richard and Corene Johnson Terry.



Survivors include her two children, Brad (Brenda) Hilton of Big Clifty and Robynn (Tommy) Pierce of Cecilia; and four grandchildren, Hayley Pierce, Kendra (Brian) Siples, Ashton Hilton and Cory Hilton.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Sam Dick officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus or the Parkinson's Foundation.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019

