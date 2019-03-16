Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann “Dot” (Boggess) Carnes. View Sign

Dorothy Ann "Dot" Boggess Carnes, 84, was born April 3, 1934, in Greenville and died in her home in Elizabethtown on Friday, March 15, 2019, after an extended illness.



Dorothy and her six siblings were raised by loving parents, Paul and Mildred Boggess, in Greenville, where they were faithful members of Jernigans Chapel, where she gave her life to Jesus Christ. Dorothy received a bachelors degree in education from Asbury University. She met Paul Carnes at Asbury and they married after graduation. Dorothy and Paul moved to Louisville, where she taught elementary school in Jefferson County. Dorothy proudly accepted the challenge of teaching one of the first integrated classrooms in the area. After Paul graduated from dental school in 1960, they relocated to Elizabethtown and Dorothy left the classroom to devote herself to raising their growing family that came to include four children. Dorothy and her dear friend, the late Pat Lewis, frequently visited nursing homes and cared for the elderly. Dorothy loved to play the piano and sing to the nursing home residents to bring joy to their day.



Throughout her life, Dorothy was a steadfast servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and she loved to share her beliefs. After her children were grown, she traveled abroad to many places for the purpose of sharing God's love and the Gospel with others. The destinations of these missions included Honduras, China, Russia and the Holy Land. Those fortunate enough to be seated next to Dorothy on an airplane certainly would hear of her love for Christ and would leave with a new friend. At home, Dorothy loved to discuss scripture and her notes or greeting cards always included reference to a favorite verse.



To her children, Dorothy was a steadfast role model and loving parent. To her grandchildren, Mama Dot was a constant source of love, affection and support.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Carnes; her parents, Paul and Mildred Boggess; her sister, Mary Turner; and her brother, John P. Boggess.



Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Ann Carnes Douglas and husband, Mike, James W. Carnes and wife, Betty, Sarah Carnes Hollingsworth and husband, Matt, and Amy Lynne Carnes Breithaupt and husband, Alan; by her siblings, James Boggess and wife, Mollie, Joe Boggess and wife, Laura, David Boggess and wife, Janet, and Ruth Bates and husband, John; by her beloved grandchildren, Noel Hollingsworth, Jordan Douglas Hocker, Claire Hollingsworth, Nathan Douglas, Cooper Breithaupt and Sarah Breithaupt; and by a precious great-grandchild, Alexandra Jean Hocker.



The funeral to celebrate the life of Dorothy is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. The officiant will be Pastor Jeff Noel of Grace Heartland Church. Interment follows in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.



Pallbearers will be Noel Hollingsworth, Nathan Douglas, Cooper Breithaupt, Brent Hall, Bill Dixon and Dennis Young.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the funeral home.



Memorial expressions should take the form of donations to Samaritan's Purse.



