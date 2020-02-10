Dorothy "Ann" Darby, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Ann was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Nashville, Tennessee. She retired from Morningside Elementary School in Elizabethtown in the mid-'90s after more than 10 years of service at the school.
Ann enjoyed reading, going to yard sales, watching University of Kentucky basketball and cherished spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maj. Donald E. Darby Sr.; and a son, Sgt. Randell Eric Darby.
Survivors include her daughter, Tanna (Scott) Darby-Nichols of Elizabethtown; two sons, Joe (Melinda) Darby of Atlanta, Georgia, and Donald (Betsy) Darby of Louisville; six grandsons, Tanner (Trystan McDorman) Nichols of Elizabethtown and Caleb, Liam, Jack, Sean and Fenn Darby, all of Louisville; a sister, Martha "Flugie" Allen of Ashland City, Tennessee; a cousin, Jimmy Winfree of Lebanon, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and continues from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home, 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. Interment follows at 1 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020