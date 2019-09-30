Dorothy Coffman Leonard, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver C. Leonard.
Survivors include her four children, Lillian (Fred) DeWitt of Rineyville, Linda (Marvin Tellez) Cornett of Mission Viejo, California, Denver Anthony (Heba) Leonard of San Clemente, California, and Dwight Leonard of Long Beach, California; eight grandchildren, Chris (Jill) DeWitt, Bill (Rachel) Crowe, Michael (Elizabeth) Crowe, Victoria (Nathan) Scamihorn, Amanda (Jeff) Nicolini, Sergio Tellez, Chad Leonard and Wes Leonard; two sisters, Rachel (Eddie) Newman and Ann McNeill; and a brother, Bill (Sandy) Coffman.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019