Dorothy Daugherty, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Atria Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Daugherty attended Radcliff United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Daughtery.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Evans and her husband, Jeff, of Georgetown, Texas; three grandsons, Kent Evans, Nicholas Evans and Daniel Evans; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be conducted in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019