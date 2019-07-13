Dorothy E. Smallwood, 89, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Signature of North Hardin.
Mrs. Smallwood's memberships include Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove and Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ruby Smallwood; three brothers, Frank Smallwood, Lewis Smallwood and Kenneth Smallwood; and a grandson, Jessie Gray Basham.
Survivors include two children, Paula Basham of Radcliff and Kenneth Gillaspy of Louisiana; a granddaughter, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Mark Powell officiating.
Visitation is from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Belarus Missions in care of Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Drive, Vine Grove, KY 40175.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019