Dr. Dorothy Eileen Holland, 77, of Radcliff, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.



Dr. Holland was a native of Ironton, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Hurley and Clara Green. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Radcliff and a sales associate for AAFES. She was appointed a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Democratic Women's Club and the Joy Club.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward A. and Jimmie B. Green.



Survivors include her husband, Jack Holland of Radcliff; one daughter, Sherry Holland Barnes of Radcliff; two sons, Jackie Lee Holland Jr. (Jerry Ann) of Radcliff and James A. Holland of Radcliff; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Dec. 3, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor L. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store