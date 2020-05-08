Dorothy Ellen Keith, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was a native of Hardin County and retired from Bussmans after 38 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Loyd Keith; her parents, David and Mattie Underwood Brewer; a daughter, Linda Mae Foster; four brothers; two sisters and a grandchild, Gary Loyd Keith.
Survivors include three children, Larry Keith of Hodgenville, Robert Keith of Elizabethtown and Judy Rodgers of Sonora; a brother, Howard Brewer of Magnolia; two sisters, Leona Allison of Hodgenville and Lorena Cline of Tennessee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Hardin Memorial Park.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 9, 2020