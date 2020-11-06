1/
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.

Survivors include a son, Mike McCubbins; three daughters, Jean Sanders, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo; eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved