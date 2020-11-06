Dorothy Ernestine McCubbins, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.



Survivors include a son, Mike McCubbins; three daughters, Jean Sanders, Donna Cothern and Penny Dragoo; eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store