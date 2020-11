Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Evangeline Ward, 94, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Custer, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include two sons, Oral Ward and Tony Ward; and three grandchildren.



There will be a private funeral service at a later date with burial in Custer Cemetery.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



