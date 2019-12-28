Dorothy Farmer

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Dorothy Farmer, 80, of Radcliff, passed away Tues­day, Dec. 24, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Farmer was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky and North Hardin High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Leona Balthis; a sister, Sue Ledin; and a brother, Walter Balthis.

Survivors include her husband, William Farmer of Radcliff; two daughters, Mary Denise Williams and Robin Reynolds, both of Radcliff; five grandchildren, Jessica McCrary, Staci Gray, Ashley Gray, Rachel Posey and Justin Reynolds; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklynne, Maranda, Taryn, Brieanna, Jonathan, Zachary and Alanna; five siblings, Palmer Ray, Janice Sturgill, Gail Cantrell, Doug Balthis and Rhonda Stidham; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Farmer is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
