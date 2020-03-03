Dorothy Hunter Hagan Clark, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Signature Health Care.
She was a native of Hardin County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and a retired bookkeeper. She was an avid golfer and bowler with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Clark; her parents, Guy and Florine Hunter Hagan; and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Brangers.
Survivors include two brothers, Joe (Barbara) Hagan of Elizabethtown and John (Dorma) Hagan of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020