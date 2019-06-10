Dorothy Jean Sweat, 89, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, June 10, 2019.
Survivors include seven children, Brenda McAfee, James Sweat, Eloise Smith, Teresa Huff, Linda Moore, Samuel Sweat and Sherry Phillips; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction with the Rev. Brian Kenney officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Autism Speaks.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 11, 2019