Dorothy L. "Dot" Lawson, 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Clifton Oaks Care Center.
She was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Upton, to Dora Roosevelt Priddy and Alma Cecil Jaggers Priddy.
Dot was raised on a farm in Upton and was one of 11 children. She met the love of her life, Kenneth Lawson, they were united in marriage and together, they had a son, James Kenneth Lawson, whom unfortunately passed away in 2005.
In addition to her parents, her husband and son, she also was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Dot is survived by three siblings, Russell Priddy (Marian), Catherine O'Loughlin (Donald) and Marie Hines (Johnny); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in Louisville. Burial follows in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020