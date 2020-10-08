1/
Dorothy Lee Perkins
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Lee Perkins, 86, of Louisville, went to her heavenly father on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at home with her loving family around her.

She was born in Leitchfield on July 29. 1934, to the late Roy and Tishie Kerr. She was 12 years old when she got saved and a member of Falling Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ellroy; her parents; two brothers, Roy Laymon Kerr and Elbert Kerr; and three sisters, Pearl Hodges, Betty Kerr and Wanda Kerr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Hershel Perkins; a stepdaughter, Vickie Spann of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Perkins of Louisville; a brother, Ronnie Kerr of Glendale; grandchildren, Wendy Rogers of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jessica Cooper, Tiffany Spann, Steven Spann, Misty and Eric Molott, all of Louisville; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
02:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
270-369-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved