Dorothy Lee Perkins, 86, of Louisville, went to her heavenly father on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at home with her loving family around her.
She was born in Leitchfield on July 29. 1934, to the late Roy and Tishie Kerr. She was 12 years old when she got saved and a member of Falling Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ellroy; her parents; two brothers, Roy Laymon Kerr and Elbert Kerr; and three sisters, Pearl Hodges, Betty Kerr and Wanda Kerr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Hershel Perkins; a stepdaughter, Vickie Spann of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Perkins of Louisville; a brother, Ronnie Kerr of Glendale; grandchildren, Wendy Rogers of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jessica Cooper, Tiffany Spann, Steven Spann, Misty and Eric Molott, all of Louisville; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
