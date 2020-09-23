1/1
Dorothy M. (Warren) Trumble
Dorothy M. Warren Trumble, 81, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church; attended Fruition Church and was a nurses aide for Sunrise Manor for many years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Trumble; her parents, Clarence and Rosia Wise Warren; and a brother, Jesse "Coochie" Warren.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy (Darrell) Whitlock of Hodgenville; a son, Frank (Tracy Spickard) Brown of Lexington; two sisters, Elsie Mays and Brenda Kimbel; two brothers, Harlen Warren and Henry Warren; three grandchildren, Bailey VanHook, Josh Skaggs and Jamie Skaggs; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Keenan Riley and Brother Richard Harrison officiating. Burial follows in the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
