Dorothy Mae Bishop
Dorothy Mae Bishop, 72, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Bishop was a native of Pineville and the daughter of the late Robert and Lena Parrott Smith. She was employed as a nurse at Ireland Army Community Hospital and a member of Stithton Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobby Peavley; and a brother, Robert Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Bishop of Radcliff; two children, Robert Bishop (Maggie) and Stacy Bishop; four sisters, Maxine Potter, Lena Foley (James), Martha Ferguson (Michael) and Bessie Elliott (Larry); three grandchildren, Jordan Bishop, Mariah Collins and Elijah Brown; four great-grandchildren, Malik Taylor, Levi Martin, Raughniesha Lewis and Abram Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Stithton Baptist Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Denver Copeland officiating.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Burial is at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Rosenwald Cemetery in Barbourville.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2020.
