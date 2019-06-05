Dorothy Mae Harper Crump, 76, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church and retired from Sunrise Manor Nursing Home after 40½ years as a beautician.
She was born March 23, 1943, to the late Alvin and Annie Mae Harper of Eastview. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Louise Fox; and four brothers, William Floyd Harper, Clarence Raymond Harper, Roy Louis Harper and Gabe Earl Harper.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Crump of whom she has cherished memories of 58 years of marriage; a son, Stephen Ray (Edie) Crump of Dayton, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Sue Crump (John) Wilson of Louisville; three grandchildren, Melanie Lauryn Crump, Sarah Grace Crump and Daniel Stephen Crump, all of Dayton, Ohio; a sister, Thelma Rose (Delbert) Peters of Eastview; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Harper of Eastview.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at South Fork Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Rev. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 6, 2019