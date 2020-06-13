Dorothy Mae Lockard
Dorothy Mae Lockard, 90, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility in Hardinsburg.

Mrs. Lockard was a member of the Big Spring United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Odie B. Lockard; and her parents, Merritt and Ruby Roof Goodman.

Survivors include a son, Titus Lockard and his wife, Nancy, of Big Spring; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Lockard will be private. Burial will be in Big Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
