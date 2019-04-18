Dorothy Martin of Radcliff passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M Martin.
Survivors include a sister, Mildred (Donald) Neff of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
