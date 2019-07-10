Dorothy May Yates Coffman, 93, of Elizabethtown went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of the Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel William Coffman; a son, Samuel William Coffman Jr.; parents, Leslie E. and Ada Lee Ward Yates; and two brothers, Charles and Leslie E. Yates Jr.
Survivors include five daughters, Doris Bird, Edna Sheeley, Joann Geary, Brenda Dawson and Darlene Stillwell; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 11, 2019