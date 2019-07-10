Dorothy May Yates Coffman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy May Yates Coffman.
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy May Yates Coffman, 93, of Elizabethtown went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.

She was a member of the Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam­uel William Coffman; a son, Samuel William Coff­man Jr.; parents, Leslie E. and Ada Lee Ward Yates; and two brothers, Charles and Leslie E. Yates Jr.

Survivors include five daughters, Doris Bird, Edna Sheeley, Joann Geary, Brenda Dawson and Darlene Stillwell; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Josh Looten officiating. Burial follows in Eliza­bethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to www.trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.