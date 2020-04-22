Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Rene (Johnson) Headspeth. View Sign Service Information Percell & Sons Funeral Home 120 Haycraft Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Rene Johnson Headspeth, 85, triumphantly transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 20, 2020.



Dorothy Rene Johnson Headspeth was born June 29, 1934, in Opelika, Alabama, to her loving parents, Arthur and Hattie Johnson, who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by a loving and dedicated husband of 47 years, Leonard F. Headspeth.



Dorothy accepted Christ at a young age and attended Zion At the Hill AME Church in Opelika, where she was an active member and where she and her sisters sang in a quartet ensemble, The Johnsons. Upon arriving to Kentucky in 1964, she was a member of the Embry Chapel AME Church, where she was a dedicated member. In 1973, she moved her membership by baptism to First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Dorothy was actively involved, until her illness would not allow her to do so, with the Officers' Wives, Senior Saints, BTU and adult choir for decades. Dorothy valued her faith in God and was a fervent warrior for many and known to bring as many children as possible to church with her.



Dorothy was known in Hardin County as a childcare expert. She provided structured love, attention and care for hundreds of children in her home from 1964-2016. She also was a foster parent for CHFS for the State of Kentucky for 33 years. Dorothy volunteered in various capacities for the Hardin County Jail Ministries for more than 30 years. Dorothy was founding member of Hub City Lodge No. 172, where she continued to maintain her membership until her passing. One of the marvelous and amazing attributes of Dorothy Headspeth was her genuine love for everyone, giving spirit and audacious ability to prepare "soul food."



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Connie Johnson; and four sisters, Fannie L. Crawford, Elma Johnson, Hattie D. Johnson and Sarah Holt.



Dorothy Rene Johnson Headspeth was an awesome and amazing mother and leaves to mourn, seven children, Dorothy McCormick (Anthony), Valerie Morton, Herman Johnson (Sonja), David Headspeth (Chanty), Kim Iman (Ameen), Delangren Hardin Headspeth and Shawaya Hardin Headspeth; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her three loving sisters, Ruthie Bell Osborn of Willingboro, New Jersey, Thelma Jones of Gary, Indiana, and Martha Dinwiddie (John) of Radcliff; two special aunts, Mozell Carlisle and Arie Johnson, both of Opelika; a host of nieces, nephews, surrogate daughters/sons/grandchildren and special friends. Dorothy had a team of care, the "D-Team," who graciously and attentively cared for her until her passing.



