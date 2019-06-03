Dorothy Sevella Embry Swofford, 76, of Rineyville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Bowman; a son, Darrell Embry; a brother, Sam Bowman; two sisters, Loretta Sauer and Myrtle Blackaby; and a grandson, Kyle.
Survivors include five daughters, Ann Pelley and her husband, Adam, of Flaherty, Bonnie Sauer and her husband, Steve, of Louisville, Connie Blevins and her husband, Cliff, of Corydon, Indiana, Jeanne Embry of Louisville and Vera Ciemiega of Muldraugh; two sons, Stevie Embry and Tommy Ciemiega, both of Louisville; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three brothers, eight sisters and a host of family and friends.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 4, 2019