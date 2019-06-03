Dorothy Sevella (Embry) Swofford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Sevella (Embry) Swofford.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dorothy Sevella Embry Swofford, 76, of Rineyville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Bowman; a son, Darrell Embry; a brother, Sam Bowman; two sisters, Loretta Sauer and Myrtle Blackaby; and a grandson, Kyle.

Survivors include five daughters, Ann Pelley and her husband, Adam, of Flaherty, Bonnie Sauer and her husband, Steve, of Louisville, Connie Blevins and her husband, Cliff, of Corydon, Indiana, Jeanne Embry of Louisville and Vera Ciemiega of Muldraugh; two sons, Stevie Embry and Tommy Ciemiega, both of Louisville; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three brothers, eight sisters and a host of family and friends.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.