Doug Bennett, 55, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Bennett was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and he was a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Bennett; and a brother, Harold E. Bennett Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Lynne Bennett of Radcliff; two daughters, Wendy Barker and her husband, Tom, of Louisville and Sheri McLennan and her fiancé, Paul Sayler, of Louisville; his father, Harold E. Bennett Sr. of Radcliff; eight grandchildren, Bobbie Jo, Brenda, Samantha, George, Jessica, Taylor, Zachary and Teagan; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dr. Jeanne M. Bennett and Karen Mattingly; a brother, Harry E. Bennett; and a host of family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Bennett is at noon Monday, Aug. 5, at Radcliff United Methodist Church, 275 S. Woodland Drive, Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at