Douglas DeWayne McAfee
Douglas DeWayne McAfee, 73, was born May 10, 1947, in Green County to Opal May Wright and Thomas Clay McAfee. He went to walk the Streets of Gold on the evening of Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Douglas was an organ donor. He was a resident of both Campbellsville and Inglis, Florida. Douglas received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam as a Martin Baker Ejection Seat Specialist and aircraft mechanic. He was a devoted Christ follower and member of the Campbellsville Emmaus Community. He loved fishing, motorcycle riding and Bluegrass.
Douglas was kindhearted, bold, silly, stubborn and loving. But most of all, Douglas was a giving man. He lived a full life.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Alvie and Wade Allen McAfee; and two children, Mary Lynn McAfee and Douglas McAfee, Jr. (Gina).

He leaves his wife of 29 years, Kim (Jeffries) McAfee; and his two sisters, Eleta Johnson (David) and Rita Reynolds (Bob). Also left to carry on Douglas' memory are his five children, Danny Bills (Pam), Mike Bills (Tracey), Tony Bills (Mandy), Simone Walker (Charlie) and Josh Landis (Brittanie). He also was a father figure to his niece, Skylar Jeffries. Douglas was "Pa" to 16 grandchildren, Natalie, Grayson, Chelsea, Abby, Logan, Colin, Jessica, Sidney, Sophie, Samantha, Will, Knox, Victoria, Angel, Bethany and Hannah. He also was "Pa" to nine great-grandchildren, Finn, Norah, Ruby, Shepherd, Jacob, Brayden, Aubree, Josie and Helix. A host of friends and relatives also mourn his passing.

At this time, donations in his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or the Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival at vinegrovebluegrass.com/sponsors/.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
