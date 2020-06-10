Doyle LeBron "‘Bud’" Watts
Doyle "Bud" LeBron Watts, a longtime resident of the Edmonton area, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Born in 1941 in Rossville, Georgia, Bud grew up loving classic cars, checkers and football. He attended Hialeah High School in Florida and graduated in the class of 1960. After high school, Bud married the love of his life, Rebecca June Jeffries Watts and then moved to Louisville. There, he became a loving father and talented engraver for the former Standard Gravure Publishing Company. After his retirement, he moved to Edmonton as his final residence. Bud loved going to church, making small talk and friends with every stranger he met, but, most of all, enjoying his family.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca June Jeffries Watts; his parents, Newell Hargis Watts Mesaros and Willie Watts; and a sister, Deborah Watts.

Survivors include his two sons, Eric (Laura) Watts of Elizabethtown and Doug (Emily) Watts of Milltown, Indiana; his two brothers, Jerry (Mary) Watts of Cooper City, Florida, and Willie "Butch" (Elizabeth) Watts of Cartersville, Georgia; his four grandchildren, Victoria (Jonathon) Lynn of Elizabethtown, Derek Watts of Milltown, Nathan Watts of Louisville and Brandon Watts of Milltown; and a great-granddaughter, Elise Lynn, all who brought him great joy in his later years of life.

In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and the family will conduct memorial services for Bud at 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, June 13, at Wisdom Faith Community Church in Knob Lick followed by his ashes being laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
