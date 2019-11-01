Doyle Steve DeRoush

Obituary
Doyle Steve DeRoush, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

Steve served in the U.S. Army, was a former policeman, ambulance operator, construction worker and retired as the superintendent of Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank W. and Nona P. DeRoush; and a brother, Ronnie W. DeRoush.

Steve is survived by his wife, Kaye DeRoush; two sisters, Martha Pyles (Marion) of Vine Grove and Linda Powell of Rineyville; two brothers, Frank DeRoush (Shirley) of Missouri and Mike DeRoush (Marie) of Illinois; and an aunt, Hilda McClung of Missouri.

Burial is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 2, 2019
