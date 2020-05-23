Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Gary King Sharp. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gary King Sharp, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.



Gary was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Whitley County, to the late Glenn W. and Lora White Sharp. He married Ruth Craig in 1961, after graduating from Cumberland College with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. Gary was ordained to the ministry at Rockholds Baptist Church in 1962. He later attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he attained his Master of Divinity degree in 1967 and his Doctor of Ministry degree in 1978. He completed a Clinical Pastoral Education Residency in 1990.



Gary served as pastor at churches in Indiana, as well as Lexington and Russellville, before moving to Elizabethtown in 1984. Locally he pastored at Berean Baptist Church and Heavenbound Baptist Church. Gary also ministered through Hospice of Central Kentucky as a chaplain. He then worked as a social worker for Hardin County Child Protective Services. He served many churches in the area as an interim pastor and participated in international missions in Kenya and Venezuela. Gary also led several World Mission Conferences for the Southern Baptist Convention and served on Kentucky Baptist Convention boards and with their Disaster Relief Team. He was a member of Living Faith Baptist Fellowship. Gary loved serving God, cars, playing cards, telling good stories, spending time with family and friends, finding ways to serve any who were around him and doing anything his grandchildren wanted to do with him.



Gary will be forever remembered by his devoted wife of nearly 59 years, Ruth Craig Sharp; his daughter Dr. Linnéa (Dr. Greg) Smith; a son Gary Stuart Sharp; and five very loved and special grandchildren. He also is survived by the family of his late sister, Pat Feeback.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 with a memorial service to follow at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabthtown with the Rev. Roger Jasper officiating. All attendees are asked to wear a mask. Services also will be live-streamed on the Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or Living Faith Baptist Fellowship.

