Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include a brother, William Dawson; and a sister, Nancy Jane Shaffer.



A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with The Very Reverent Michael T. Wimsatt officiating. Burial follows in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.



Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

