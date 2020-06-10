Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dr. Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include a brother, William Dawson; and a sister, Nancy Jane Shaffer.

A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with The Very Reverent Michael T. Wimsatt officiating. Burial follows in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bardstown.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved