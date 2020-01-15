Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Maurice Krashin. View Sign Service Information Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove 620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11) Union Grove , WI 53182 (262)-878-2500 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove 620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11) Union Grove , WI 53182 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Maurice Krashin, retired colonel, U.S. Army, 83, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.



He was born March 4, 1936, in Detroit. Maurice earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University, a Masters in Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and a medical degree from Michigan State University. After completing his master's degree, Maurice worked for Hercules, which was contracted by NASA to design and build missile systems. He worked there for 15 years, at which point Maurice then left to earn his medical degree at age 37. Maurice then entered the Army as a captain and completed his residency at Tripler Hospital in Hawaii at Fort Schafter. He served in the Army until he was retired because of his age. During his time in the service, he achieved the rank of colonel. He served in various positions in the Army to include multiple overseas assignments. Maurice served as the MEDDAC hospital commander at Fort Ben Harrison as well as the command surgeon of recruiting command. After retiring from the Army, Maurice worked in private practice and then returned to the military as a civilian. Maurice served as the command surgeon of the Milwaukee MEPS in his civilian capacity. He retired from this final employment position on Dec. 3, 2018.



Maurice's hobbies were reading, collecting antiques, listening to public radio, listening to classical music, learning foreign languages, visiting museums, watching absurd comedies, Monty Python, and donating to multiple charities. He was particularly drawn to charities involving children, animals and Native American causes. He also was a trained sailor and could play the French horn. The Army was his favorite vocation and his favorite time of life. Of it he often said, "where else can you go to work every day with heroes." Being extremely modest, he did not consider himself to be one of those heroes, but all who knew him knew better. The world is a lesser place with him not in it, but Heaven has gained a legendary angel to protect and watch over us all.



Maurice was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for 52 years.



He is survived by his equally beloved second wife, Jacquelyn Havey of Racine; his six children, James (Cheryl), Daniel (Natalia), Leilani (Travis), Alex, Nicole (Darrin) and Sarah (Tyrone). He also is survived by nine grandchildren.

Maurice and Sandra were foster parents and had many children pass through their home for care, with Nicole and Sarah being the last ones, whom they adopted. Previous to that, after spending time deployed in Korea on an unaccompanied tour, Maurice came back and adopted Leilani and Alex from Korea with Sandra. Leilani and Alex were both close to death at the time of their adoption. James and Daniel are Maurice and Sandra's biological children.



Visitation is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, Wisconsin. Burial with full military honors follows at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Condolences may be left at Dr. Maurice Krashin, retired colonel, U.S. Army, 83, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.He was born March 4, 1936, in Detroit. Maurice earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University, a Masters in Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and a medical degree from Michigan State University. After completing his master's degree, Maurice worked for Hercules, which was contracted by NASA to design and build missile systems. He worked there for 15 years, at which point Maurice then left to earn his medical degree at age 37. Maurice then entered the Army as a captain and completed his residency at Tripler Hospital in Hawaii at Fort Schafter. He served in the Army until he was retired because of his age. During his time in the service, he achieved the rank of colonel. He served in various positions in the Army to include multiple overseas assignments. Maurice served as the MEDDAC hospital commander at Fort Ben Harrison as well as the command surgeon of recruiting command. After retiring from the Army, Maurice worked in private practice and then returned to the military as a civilian. Maurice served as the command surgeon of the Milwaukee MEPS in his civilian capacity. He retired from this final employment position on Dec. 3, 2018.Maurice's hobbies were reading, collecting antiques, listening to public radio, listening to classical music, learning foreign languages, visiting museums, watching absurd comedies, Monty Python, and donating to multiple charities. He was particularly drawn to charities involving children, animals and Native American causes. He also was a trained sailor and could play the French horn. The Army was his favorite vocation and his favorite time of life. Of it he often said, "where else can you go to work every day with heroes." Being extremely modest, he did not consider himself to be one of those heroes, but all who knew him knew better. The world is a lesser place with him not in it, but Heaven has gained a legendary angel to protect and watch over us all.Maurice was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for 52 years.He is survived by his equally beloved second wife, Jacquelyn Havey of Racine; his six children, James (Cheryl), Daniel (Natalia), Leilani (Travis), Alex, Nicole (Darrin) and Sarah (Tyrone). He also is survived by nine grandchildren.Maurice and Sandra were foster parents and had many children pass through their home for care, with Nicole and Sarah being the last ones, whom they adopted. Previous to that, after spending time deployed in Korea on an unaccompanied tour, Maurice came back and adopted Leilani and Alex from Korea with Sandra. Leilani and Alex were both close to death at the time of their adoption. James and Daniel are Maurice and Sandra's biological children.Visitation is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, Wisconsin. Burial with full military honors follows at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close