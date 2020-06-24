Dr. Michael Anthony Greenwell passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



"Doctor Mike," as many knew him, was born in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 22, 1936. He was raised on a 300-acre dairy farm in Cox's Creek, located in Spencer County. He was the seventh child of 11 born to William Agnew Greenwell and Mary Katheryn Reynolds Greenwell. He received his early education at Bethlehem Academy and attended high school at St. Joseph Prep School, both in Bardstown. He performed farm and dairy work until the age of 17. He married Darsey Jean McClure in November 1957. The following year, he graduated Cum Laude from Bellarmine College. In 1962, he obtained his medical degree from the University of Lousiville. In August 1963, he began his training in aerospace medicine at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio. Dr. Greenwell was then stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. Achieving the rank of captain in the U.S. Air Force, he served as a flight medical officer from 1963 to 1965. After completing his military service, Dr. Greenwell, his wife and four children moved to Elizabethtown, where he practiced medicine until retiring in 2001. His greatest joy as a physician was bringing more than 3,000 babies into this world.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Marie.



"Grandfather" as he was lovingly known, is survived by his wife, Darsey Jean McClure Greenwell; his daughter, Mary Annette (Jeff) Thomas, his son, Michael (Angie) Greenwell, and his daughter, Melanie (Jim) Wagoner. He also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Grandfather was a passionate gardener. He shared his love for Christ by participating in the local jail ministry as well as teaching bible study. He had a giving spirit and a servant's heart. He will be missed by family and friends until our reunion in God's heavenly kingdom.



No services are planned in accordance with his wish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store