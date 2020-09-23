Dr. Raford Bethel Herrin, 93, of Rineyville, left this earth to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home, with many loving family members by his side.



He passed away 5 years and 17 days after the passing of his wife and best friend of 64 years, Vonda Delphine Herrin, and just more than 65 years after he was ordained to lifelong service in the gospel ministry.



Dr. Herrin was born March 3, 1927, in Shopville, to John and Oteila Herrin. He lived in Tapeville as a child and moved to Norwood, Ohio, at the age of 15. He entered the U.S. Army at age 18, shipping out to Germany to serve with the military police during a turbulent end-of-war and post-war period. Upon his honorable discharge in 1947, Dr. Herrin returned to Norwood to live and work. On Feb. 17, 1951, he married Vonda, beginning a fruitful and exciting life that included eight children. Upon his call to the ministry in 1953, Pastor Herrin embarked on seven decades of starting and pastoring Baptist churches in Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky, to include churches in Cleves, Ohio, Cynthiana, Pine Hill, Mount Vernon, Pall Mall Valley, Tennessee, Booneville, Cincinnati, Ohio, Falmouth, a return to Mount Vernon and finally Elizabethtown, where he pastored Brooks Baptist Church for more than 35 years before his retirement from full-time pastoring in 2010.



Despite initially having only an eighth-grade education, Dr. Herrin pursued further education throughout his life. Even with a large family, he took classes at Independence Baptist Bible College in Independence and continued on at what is now known as Eastern Kentucky University. He eventually earned a Bachelor of Theology and Master of Religious Education from Great Plains Baptist College and Doctorate of Ministry from Great Plains Baptist Divinity School.



A hallmark of Dr. Herrin's life was witnessing to anyone and everyone about the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved tent revivals, brush harbors, church revivals and personal, one-to-one witnessing about Jesus. These opportunities commonly would arise when he engaged in other passions, such as, buying, selling and trading jewelry and knives and playing golf multiple times a week. He was an avid walker, walking a least two miles every day except Sunday.



Dr. Herrin was preceded in death by his wife Vonda; his parents; his four brothers, Derwood Herrin, Coy Herrin, Dewey Herrin and Paul Herrin; his sister, Esther Herrin Dick; a grandson, Andrew McVicker; and a granddaughter, Emily McVicker.



Survivors include eight children, Melinda Creech (Joe) of Cumberland, Cynthia McVicker of Elizabethtown, Rebekah Hammond (Larry) of Louisville, Kenneth Herrin of Lexington, Aneta Grugin (Joel) of Owenton, Tina Sexton (Jeff) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Barton Herrin (Tammy) of Sonora and Leesa Paynter (James (Skip)), of Sulpher; 14 grandchildren, Kevin Isaacs, John Hammond, William McVicker Jr., Bethanie Hammond, Rachelle Woods, Laynah Vance, Aaron Creech, Amelia Weber, Victoria Paynter, Barton Herrin Jr., Cameron Paynter, Andrea Rundle, Seth Sexton and McKinley Paynter; and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Brooks Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Pastor Joe Weber and Brothers Mike Frey and James Love officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Memorials can be made to Brooks Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

