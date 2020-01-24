Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Virgil Taylor Price. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Memorial United Methodist Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Memorial United Methodist Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Virgil Taylor Price, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown from complications of asthma.



He was a native of Greensburg and graduated in 1962 from Green County High School. He attended University of Kentucky for three years of undergraduate work, then University of Kentucky Dental School, where he graduated in 1969. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Corps in Camp Pendleton, California. In 1972, he moved to Elizabethtown, where he established a dental practice for 36 years. He was a 50-year member of the Kentucky Dental Association, the American Dental Association and other dental groups. He was a Cub Scout master, a member of Rotary, a director of First Citizens Bank and various hunting and dog trial associations. He was an avid athlete and outdoorsman, but UK sports were his favorite hobby.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil A. and Frances Williams Price; his mother and father-in-law, Jack and Edith Cain; a brother-in-law, Tommy Chappell; and a nephew, Les Richardson.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Glenda West Price; two children, Taylor Price and Morgan (Brian) Hardesty, all of Louisville; a sister, Pam (Les) Richardson of Campbellsville; three grandchildren, Hunter Price, Ryan Price and Bailey Hardesty; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Vince and Susan Cain and Diane Chappell; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Neil Janes officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.



