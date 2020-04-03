Dr. Walter Allen Cole Jr., 88, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Lois 'Deanie' H. Cole; a daughter, Denise Cole-Russell; and a son, Walter Allen Cole III.
In light of the current health crisis, there will be a celebration of life at later date.
The family suggests donations to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 645, Brandenburg, KY 40108 or Hardin Memorial Hospital at ourhmh.org.
Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020