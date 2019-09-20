Duncan Norris Mitchell, 16, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Duncan Norris Mitchell was born Jan. 30, 2003, to David and Kristin Mitchell in Lexington. He attended Frederick Douglass High School, where he was an avid lacrosse player and member of the school orchestra, where he played violin. He recently transferred to Henry Clay, where he planned to play lacrosse as well. Duncan loved all things about nature and especially enjoyed being an aquarist in recent years. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing and being with his friends. He will be desperately missed.
Survivors include his parents, David and Kristin Mitchell; a brother, Evan Mitchell; his maternal grandparents, Greg and Belinda Stark; his paternal grandparents, David and JoAnn Mitchell; his aunts and uncles, Jeff and Kellie Stark, Brittany Stark and Elizabeth and Mark Perry and family.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. in Lexington.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.milwardfuneral.com.
