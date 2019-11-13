Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Durred ‘D.K.’ Gardner. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Durred "D.K." Gardner, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence.



He retired from General Electric in Louisville after 35½ years of service and was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He also was a member of Hodgenville Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.



Durred was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sarah Salsman Gardner; and three brothers, Andrew, Reuben and Leo Gardner.



Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Linda Jones Gardner; two daughters, Cathy (Alex) Smith of Texas and Sue Hines of Hodgenville; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Gardner of Hodgenville; three sisters, Hazel Hodges of Upton, Edna (the Rev. Handley) Milby of Mount Sherman and Shirley Jones of Hodgenville; two brothers, Arlie Gardner and Junior (Anita) Gardner all of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Laurie (Mike) Perkins, Scott (Alana) McCubbin, Lacinda (Steve) Dennis, Brandon (Mandi) Burd, Deneen (Caleb) Caffee, Luke Burd, Michael Freeman, Robbie (Lauren) Gardner, Zachary Gardner and Kaitlin (Cody) Aubrey; and 16 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Revs. Shannon McCubbins and Noah Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Mount Moriah Church Cemetery near Mount Sherman.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



Durred "D.K." Gardner, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence.He retired from General Electric in Louisville after 35½ years of service and was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He also was a member of Hodgenville Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.Durred was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sarah Salsman Gardner; and three brothers, Andrew, Reuben and Leo Gardner.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Linda Jones Gardner; two daughters, Cathy (Alex) Smith of Texas and Sue Hines of Hodgenville; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Gardner of Hodgenville; three sisters, Hazel Hodges of Upton, Edna (the Rev. Handley) Milby of Mount Sherman and Shirley Jones of Hodgenville; two brothers, Arlie Gardner and Junior (Anita) Gardner all of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Laurie (Mike) Perkins, Scott (Alana) McCubbin, Lacinda (Steve) Dennis, Brandon (Mandi) Burd, Deneen (Caleb) Caffee, Luke Burd, Michael Freeman, Robbie (Lauren) Gardner, Zachary Gardner and Kaitlin (Cody) Aubrey; and 16 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Revs. Shannon McCubbins and Noah Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Mount Moriah Church Cemetery near Mount Sherman.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close