Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church
Obituary
Durred "D.K." Gardner, 84, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his residence.

He retired from General Electric in Louisville after 35½ years of service and was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He also was a member of Hodgenville Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years.

Durred was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sarah Salsman Gardner; and three brothers, Andrew, Reuben and Leo Gardner.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Linda Jones Gardner; two daughters, Cathy (Alex) Smith of Texas and Sue Hines of Hodgenville; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Gardner of Hodgenville; three sisters, Hazel Hodges of Upton, Edna (the Rev. Handley) Milby of Mount Sherman and Shirley Jones of Hodgenville; two brothers, Arlie Gardner and Junior (Anita) Gardner all of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, Laurie (Mike) Perkins, Scott (Alana) McCubbin, Lacinda (Steve) Dennis, Brandon (Mandi) Burd, Deneen (Caleb) Caffee, Luke Burd, Michael Freeman, Robbie (Lauren) Gardner, Zachary Gardner and Kaitlin (Cody) Aubrey; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville with the Revs. Shannon McCubbins and Noah Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Mount Moriah Church Cemetery near Mount Sherman.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019
