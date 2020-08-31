1/1
Earl J. “Jody” Price
Earl J. "Jody" Price, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was a retired master sergeant for the National Guard and civil service at Fort Knox, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Buffalo, where he served as treasurer and groundskeeper for many years.

He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Randell Price; a brother, David Price; and his parents, Gatton Price and Dorothy Elliott Price.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Bennett Price; three sons, Steven W. (Melissa) Price of Louisville, Reggie (Vickie) Price of Magnolia and Ross P. Price of Glasgow; a brother, Franklin Price of New Albany, Indiana; his stepmother, Mildred Price of Munfordville; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Billy Whitlock officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
