In loving memory of Earl L. Cato, 90, who died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Qulin, Missouri, and was of Baptist faith. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Daurice, the love of his life, on May 14, 1949. Earl was a devoted husband, father and Pops.

He retired from the Army as a CW3 at Fort Knox in 1968 after 20 years of service. Earl then started his real estate career in Radcliff. His love of the Radcliff community lasted his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolph and Gladys Cato; three brothers, Arzie Cato, Sanford Cato and James Cato; a sister, Florence Cato Green; and a grandson, Eddie L. Cato Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Daurice Powell Cato; a daughter, Barbara Cato Hawkins and her husband, Jim; a son, Eddie L. Cato Sr.; two sisters, Wanda Cato Kowalchyk and Shirley Cato Peak; and a great-grandson, Elliott Nathaniel Cato.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Rudy Stacy officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and continues from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or to the Family Resource Department of the local elementary or middle school of your choice.

