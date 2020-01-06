Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Lee Coy. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 12497 Boston Road Boston , KY 40107 (502)-833-4823 Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Lee Coy, 92, formerly of Boston, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



Earl was born in LaRue County but moved to Boston when he was young. Earl worked as a special crew supervisor, bridges, for the Kentucky Department of Transportation when he retired in 1982 with 35 years of service. Earl joined the Army in 1945 at age 18 and served for several years before returning home from Germany and marrying Emily Elizabeth Irvin. Earl and Emily were married for 53 years.



Over the years, Earl has served in many capacities in the Boston Community. He was a member of Boston Christian Church and served as a board member, board officer, deacon and elder. He served in many positions with Dunavan Masonic Lodge No. 292 with 70 years of service. He was an officer with the Boston Volunteer Fire Department Board, where he and others helped form the Boston Volunteer Fire Department. He held many board positions with the Boston Community Center. He enjoyed seeing all his friends on Wednesday at the senior luncheons.



Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Elizabeth Irvin Coy; his parents, Howard and Mollie Brown Coy; his sister, Alberta Coy Marcum; and his two brothers, Alvin E. Coy and Lewis H. Coy.



Earl is survived by his two children, Cindy (Jim) Prentice of Elizabethtown and Bobby (Julie) Coy of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Brian Coy, Katrina Coy, Renee Coy Shannon, Michael Prentice and Halee Smith; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A private family funeral is Thursday, Jan. 9, at Boston Christian Church with Tom Harned officiating. Burial follows in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.



In lieu of donations of food because of Cindy's health, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Boston Christian Church or Boston Community Center.



To express a condolence or light a candle of remembrance, visit



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements. Earl Lee Coy, 92, formerly of Boston, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.Earl was born in LaRue County but moved to Boston when he was young. Earl worked as a special crew supervisor, bridges, for the Kentucky Department of Transportation when he retired in 1982 with 35 years of service. Earl joined the Army in 1945 at age 18 and served for several years before returning home from Germany and marrying Emily Elizabeth Irvin. Earl and Emily were married for 53 years.Over the years, Earl has served in many capacities in the Boston Community. He was a member of Boston Christian Church and served as a board member, board officer, deacon and elder. He served in many positions with Dunavan Masonic Lodge No. 292 with 70 years of service. He was an officer with the Boston Volunteer Fire Department Board, where he and others helped form the Boston Volunteer Fire Department. He held many board positions with the Boston Community Center. He enjoyed seeing all his friends on Wednesday at the senior luncheons.Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Elizabeth Irvin Coy; his parents, Howard and Mollie Brown Coy; his sister, Alberta Coy Marcum; and his two brothers, Alvin E. Coy and Lewis H. Coy.Earl is survived by his two children, Cindy (Jim) Prentice of Elizabethtown and Bobby (Julie) Coy of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Brian Coy, Katrina Coy, Renee Coy Shannon, Michael Prentice and Halee Smith; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A private family funeral is Thursday, Jan. 9, at Boston Christian Church with Tom Harned officiating. Burial follows in Boston Christian Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.In lieu of donations of food because of Cindy's health, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Boston Christian Church or Boston Community Center.To express a condolence or light a candle of remembrance, visit www.trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close