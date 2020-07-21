Earl Sutherland Jr., 64, passed away because of a stroke on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.



Earl was born in Leitchfield and later resided in Sonora for most of his life.



He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Sutherland; and his mother, Audrey Sutherland.



Survivors include his brother, Jim (Marie) Sutherland; two sisters, Ida (James) Butterworth and Kathy (Dennis) Stewart; and 10 nieces and nephews.



A private family ceremony will be held.



Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store