Earl Sutherland Jr.
Earl Sutherland Jr., 64, passed away because of a stroke on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin.

Earl was born in Leitchfield and later resided in Sonora for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Sutherland; and his mother, Audrey Sutherland.

Survivors include his brother, Jim (Marie) Sutherland; two sisters, Ida (James) Butterworth and Kathy (Dennis) Stewart; and 10 nieces and nephews.

A private family ceremony will be held.

Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Earl and his family lived on our farm during the time he was a youngster. I remember them well, and fondly. His father worked at our farm and was a very good man. My condolences to his family.
Ssteve Bland
Acquaintance
