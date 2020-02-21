Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl W. Clark. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Christian Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Christian Church Elizabethtown , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl W. Clark, 85, of Elizabethtown, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.



Born in Harriman, Tennessee, Mr. Earl retired to Elizabethtown after 22 years of service in the U.S. Army serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of First Christian Church since 1973, where he cooked many meals, was a greeter and on the benevolent committee, served on the Board of Trustees and was a Sunday school superintendent. He was a former water plant manager for the city of Elizabethtown and Hardin County, a dedicated Mason of 50 years for Morrison Lodge No. 76, where he earned his Scottish Rite. Mr. Earl was a member of the Elizabethtown Mission Team, a Kentucky Colonel and a board member at White Mills Christian Camp.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Ethel Nelson Clark; five brothers and three sisters.



Survivors include his wife, Margaret Clark; a son, Scott (Julie) Clark of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Sheila (Mike) Robey and Karen (John) Chenault, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Burl (Judy) Clark of Arkansas; a sister, Dorothy Wright of Tennessee; two half sisters, Brenda Ladd and Emma Hill, both of Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Clark of Illinois and June Clark of Ohio; six grandchildren, Jonathan Chenault, Rachel Bauer, Randi Wells, Jonah Robey, Cara Clark and Casen Clark; nine great-grandchildren, Micah, McKenna, Madelyn and Mason Chenault, Caleb and Lauren Bauer, Connor Robey and Henry and Alice Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Chris Kiger officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at noon Monday at the church.



The family requests donations be made to White Mills Christian Camp or First Christian Church Building Fund.

