Earnest H. Jones, 71, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Jones was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Forrest City, Arkansas, to the late James and Julia Jones Sr.. He was retired from the U.S. Army.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Julia Jones Sr.; and four brothers, Will Jones, Herman Jones, Johnny Jones and James Jones Jr.



Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Jones of Radcliff; four children, Kimetha Jones and James Jones, both of Clarksville, Tennessee, Kristy Wise and her husband, Marvin, of Leesburg, Georgia, and Justin Jones of Radcliff; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four sisters, Georgia Jones, Fleetie Jones and Magnolia Gilbert and her husband, Steve, all of Champaign, Illinois, and Alice Moore and her husband, Lonnie, of Indianapolis; a brother, Arthur Jones of Springfield, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Jones is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



A funeral and burial also will take place in Champaign, Illinois, at a later date.

