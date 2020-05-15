Eddie "Edro" Harned

Guest Book
  • "We lost one of our best when we lost Eddie. Everyone in..."
    - Theresa Masden
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eddie "Edro" Harned, 63, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was a project manager for EH Construction and a member of Okolona Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Raymond Harned and Phyllis Tracy Ray; and his grandparents, William M. and Lucille Tracy and Curtis and Julia Harned.

Survivors include his loving wife, Terry Phillips Harned; three children, Clay Harned (Mitsy), Lindsay Buege (Kyle) and Kristyn Harned; three sisters, Angela Sublett, Nancy Coleman and Crystal Ray; and five grandchildren, Piper, Braxton, Avett, Kolton and Penelope.

Services will be private with a public celebration of Edro's life to be held at a later date.

To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.