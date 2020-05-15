Eddie "Edro" Harned, 63, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was a project manager for EH Construction and a member of Okolona Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Raymond Harned and Phyllis Tracy Ray; and his grandparents, William M. and Lucille Tracy and Curtis and Julia Harned.
Survivors include his loving wife, Terry Phillips Harned; three children, Clay Harned (Mitsy), Lindsay Buege (Kyle) and Kristyn Harned; three sisters, Angela Sublett, Nancy Coleman and Crystal Ray; and five grandchildren, Piper, Braxton, Avett, Kolton and Penelope.
Services will be private with a public celebration of Edro's life to be held at a later date.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 16, 2020